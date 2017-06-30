Washington Wizards Guard John Wall Ra...

Washington Wizards Guard John Wall Ranks 12th in Jersey Sales

Washington Wizards players have a long history of not being amongst the most popular players in the league. It appears that may be changing after the team's best season in 38 years after John Wall came up on the NBA's 15 most popular jerseys list.

