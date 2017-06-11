Washington Wizards: Don't Drop Ball on John Wall

May 12, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall makes the game winning three-point field goal over Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley in the final seconds of the fourth quarter in game six of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 92-91, and tied the series at 3-3.

