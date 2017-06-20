Washington Wizards Bring In Villanova's Kris Jenkins for Summer League

Washington Wizards GM Ernie Grunfeld didn't trade back into the 2017 NBA Draft, but he didn't stay completely silent, signing a number of undrafted free agents for the team's summer league minicamp in the early hours of Friday. The 60 pick NBA Draft seems to last forever, but at some point, fans became aware the Washington Wizards wouldn't be making a selection.

