Washington Wizards 2017 Season Review: Ian Mahinmi
Washington Wizards front office didn't get their top options in the 2016 offseason, and ended up spending a large portion of its salary cap on backup center Ian Mahinmi. He was expected to bring a starter's level talent to the bench unit, but ended up only playing 36 games because of various injuries.
