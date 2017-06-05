Washington Wizards 2017 Season Review...

Washington Wizards 2017 Season Review: Brandon Jennings

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Wiz of Awes

Washington Wizards backup point guard Brandon Jennings was expected to bring sixth man level talent to the team after he signed on March 1. Instead, Jennings revealed that although talented, he never found comfort in his role with the team. Over the next couple of weeks, we'll be posting individual player reviews for the guys that ended the season in a Washington Wizards uniform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiz of Awes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC