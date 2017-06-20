Thunder's Russell Westbrook wins NBA MVP, but award show does him no favors
Thunder's Russell Westbrook wins NBA MVP, but award show does him no favors Westbrook earned his hardware, but the timing of the NBA's show did him no favors. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tgLBXv Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook drives to the basket in front of Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the fourth quarter in game three of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
