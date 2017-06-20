Three reasons why trading Paul George to the Wizards makes no sense for Pacers
Hi everyone, let's shoot down those dreams of Paul George in a Wizards jeresey before they start making you feel all warm and bubbly inside. Here are three reasons why Indiana would not be interested in Washington's trade package: The only way a trade for Paul George would work is if the Wizards offered Otto Porter to the Pacers , but Porter is a free agent this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC