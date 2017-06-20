The Wizards trade No. 52 overall pick for New Orleans guard Tim Frazier
The Wizards have made their first attempt at improving an abysmal bench by trading the 52nd overall pick for New Orleans Pelicans guard Tim Frazier . Frazier's addition is the first major move the Wizards have made in this offseason.
