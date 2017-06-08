Terrance Ferguson preparing for NBA after bypassing college. His...
Terrance Ferguson, then 18 and one year removed from high school, was more than 9,000 miles away from home last year, playing professional basketball in Australia. The game could feel like rugby on a basketball court, bigger players putting bruises on Ferguson's wiry 6-foot-7, 190-pound frame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC