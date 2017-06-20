Shootaround: Will George Give Wall, Wizards A Shot?
Wall trying to get George to push for Wizards trade -- The Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets have all at one point or another the last few weeks had interest in trading for Paul George. It appears the Washington Wizards can join that list as their star guard, John Wall, is leading a charge to get the team to trade for George.
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
