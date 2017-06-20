Otto Porter, Bojan Bogdanovic and some Wizards free agency scenarios

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Otto Porter Jr. grabs a rebound against New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez during a January win at Verizon Center. The Washington Wizards' two main priorities in free agency are known commodities - starting small forward Otto Porter Jr. and backup wing Bojan Bogdanovic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.