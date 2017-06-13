NBA's Kris Humphries sees a nice retu...

NBA's Kris Humphries sees a nice return in sale of Beverly Hills home

2 hrs ago

Kris Humphries, most recently of the Atlanta Hawks, has sold a home in Beverly Hills for $8.25 million. Two years after scoring a home in Beverly Hills for $6.2 million, professional basketball player Kris Humphries has sold the property for about $2 million more - $8.25 million.

Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Chicago, IL

