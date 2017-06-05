Mystics vs. Lynx Preview: Washington looks to blemish Minnesota's perfect start
The Washington Mystics will take on the perfect Minnesota Lynx for the first time this season at the Verizon Center on Friday night. Elena Delle Donne may be out due to a groin strain she suffered in the Mystics' last game.
