Mystics vs. Liberty preview: Washington hosts New York on Thursday night
Tina Charles is having another terrific season, averaging just about one point more than Elena Delle Donne, at 20.5 versus 19.8. Charles is also almost averaging 10 rebounds a game, while the Mystics Krystal Thomas leads the team with 7.4. Epiphanny Prince is back from the EuroBasket tournament where she played as a naturalized player for Russia, and is leading the team with 3.7 assists per game. The Mystics are coming off a blistering win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC