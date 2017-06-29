Mystics vs. Liberty preview: Washingt...

Mystics vs. Liberty preview: Washington hosts New York on Thursday night

Tina Charles is having another terrific season, averaging just about one point more than Elena Delle Donne, at 20.5 versus 19.8. Charles is also almost averaging 10 rebounds a game, while the Mystics Krystal Thomas leads the team with 7.4. Epiphanny Prince is back from the EuroBasket tournament where she played as a naturalized player for Russia, and is leading the team with 3.7 assists per game. The Mystics are coming off a blistering win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday afternoon.

