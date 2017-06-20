LA Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) looks on against the

Clippers agree to trade Chris Paul to Rockets The All-Star point guard played for the Clippers for the past six seasons. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://usat.ly/2tYsHBL The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to deal perennial All-Star PG Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, where he'll team up with fellow superstar James Harden.

