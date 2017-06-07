John Wall doesna t order a large hot ...

John Wall doesna t order a large hot chocolate in new McDonalda s ad

10 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Redeeming your free McGriddles when the Wizards lead after one quarter could be even easier next season with the new mobile ordering option from McDonald's, which point guard John Wall and Capitals public address announcer Wes Johnson tout in an ad released Wednesday. #DC , you call the shots when it comes to McDonald's mobile ordering.

