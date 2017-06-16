Jason Smith is learning how to become...

Jason Smith is learning how to become a wizard in front of the camera

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Washington Wizards center Jason Smith turns the tables and becomes the interviewer, getting to know high school star Armando Bacot after a game in the NBPA top 100 tournament in Charlottesville. CHARLOTTESVILLE - Jason Smith is staring at the monitor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,825,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC