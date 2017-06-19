Jahlil Okafor

I was thinking of young centers that could have some untapped potential, and I thought why not Jahlil? He's not the greatest defender, and if he gets caught guarding a smaller guy on the perimeter, he could be exploited, but he IS 21 years old, has great size, and a blossoming offensive game. He also has great hands, a necessity when playing with Wall He averaged 12 and 5 in just 22 minutes last year.

