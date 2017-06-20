Isaac Picked No. 6 In First Round By Orlando Magic
B ROOKLYN, N.Y. "With the sixth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic select Jonathan Isaac of Florida State University," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver from the Barclays Center. With his selection Isaac became the 12th first round NBA Draft selection in Florida State history, the second highest Seminole draft pick, the second player in school history chosen within the top six picks and the third NBA Draft Lottery selection in school history.
