Georgetown basketball Coach Patrick Ewing announces assistants
Georgetown men's basketball announced Monday that Coach Patrick Ewing has named Louis Orr, Robert Kirby and Akbar Waheed as assistant coaches for the 2017-18 season. Both Kirby and Waheed return to Georgetown having previously worked under Ewing's predecessor, John Thompson III.
