Former Wizards JaVale McGee and Shaun Livingston win the 2017 NBA Finals
The Warriors won the 2017 NBA Finals in five games over the Cavaliers , where they won 129-120 in Game 5 on Monday night. Kevin Durant was named the FInals MVP after averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in the series.
