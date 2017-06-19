Former Syracuse player Chris McCullough to play for Washington's summer league team
Hoping to gain more game experience, Chris McCullough will play on the Washington Wizards' team in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League. "He's going into his third year, but he didn't play his first year,'' Pina said Monday.
