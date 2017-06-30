Examining Kris Jenkins' chances of making the Wizards' roster next season
Following the NBA Draft earlier this month, Kris Jenkins still was without an NBA team. The famous forward out of Villanova, known for his buzzer-beating three-pointer to beat UNC in the 2016 NCAA National Championship game, was signed by the Washington Wizards as an undrafted free agent .
