Emma Meesseman wins All-Star Five award in EuroBasket Women 2017
Emma Meesseman was named one of EuroBasket Women 2017's All-Star Five last Sunday after leading Belgium to the bronze medal . Spain forward Alba Torrens won the MVP of the tournament, while Evanthia Maltsi of Greece, Endene Miyem of France, and Cecilia Zandalasini of Italy rounded out the rest of the team.
