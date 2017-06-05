Do Positives Outweigh Negatives for T...

Do Positives Outweigh Negatives for Teodosic and Vesely?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Nets Daily

The Brooklyn Nets' interest in CSKA Moscow point guard Milos Teodosic is one of the most transparent news items in the Sean Marks era. Additionally, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders revealed earlier this week that the team has interest in Fenerbahce big Jan Vesely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nets Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,834 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC