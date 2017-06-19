De'Aaron Fox says Lonzo Ball has a 'target on his back' from NBA players
Former UCLA star Lonzo Ball is still projected as the Los Angeles Lakers ' first round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but don't expect veterans to take it easy on the rookie. "I heard it," Fox told ESPN Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC