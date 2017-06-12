Daryl Morey: We have something up our...

Daryl Morey: We have something up our sleeve

After the Golden State Warriors ran roughshod over the rest of the NBA during this year's postseason, and closed out their biggest rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers , in a mere 5 games, the topic of NBA conversation immediately moves on to "How does anyone beat the Warriors next season?" ESPN's Zach Lowe discussed this very matter with some of the league's GMs, including the Rockets ' Daryl Morey, and the Big D had some pretty interesting things to say about his plans to combat the Dubs. Perhaps the most prominent bit of Lowe's talk with Morey, was Daryl's admission that, in true Morey fashion, he has something potentially big in the cards, if he can manage to pull it off.

