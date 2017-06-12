College basketball is a ripoff, Hornets draft prospect says, so he got even, got paid.
Terrance Ferguson, former Adelaide 36ers guard, speaks about his path to pro basketball, and Donovan Mitchell, former Louisville guard, talks about the excitement of getting his name called during the draft. Terrance Ferguson, former Adelaide 36ers guard, speaks about his path to pro basketball, and Donovan Mitchell, former Louisville guard, talks about the excitement of getting his name called during the draft.
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
