Bradley Beal Thinks He and John Wall Are Best Backcourt in NBA
Bradley Beal was oozing with confidence throughout the Washington Wizards ' second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics , and he's still exuding it weeks into the offseason. "If we want to be the best backcourt in the NBA, we've got to show up every night and prove it, constantly put the work in, and continue to challenge each other to get better," Beal wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC