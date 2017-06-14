a D.C. is a special city for mea : Terps great Greivis Vasquez wants to join the Wizards
The Wizards need a point guard to back up John Wall. Former Maryland star Greivis Vasquez, a high school teammate of Kevin Durant's at Montrose Christian, is a free agent in need of a job.
