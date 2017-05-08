Wizards use 26-0 run to rout Celtics ...

Wizards use 26-0 run to rout Celtics in Game 4, tie series

22 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" It wasn't enough for the Washington Wizards to force turnover after turnover and make baskets every time down the floor to take a lead over the Boston Celtics. The Wizards did just that in a 121-102 rout in Game 5 on Sunday night thanks to a 26-0 third-quarter run that featured big-time contributions from John Wall, Bradley Beal, Markieff Morris and Otto Porter.

