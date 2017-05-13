Wizards reporter crushes Cowherd's Wa...

Wizards reporter crushes Cowherd's Wall takes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Wizards reporter crushes Cowherd's Wall takes Chris Miller is not a member of The Herd. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/05/john-wall-colin-cowherd-wizards-reporter-chris-miller Miller, who works for team partner CSN Mid-Atlantic as one of their lead reporters and analysts, decided to target his emotion on the hot takes of one man: Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,003,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC