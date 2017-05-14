Wizards' Oubre suspended for Game 4

Boston Celtics Al Horford right blocks a shot by Washington Wizards Kelly Oubre Jr. left during the second quarter of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game Sunday April 30 2017 in Boston Oubre's outburst in the second quarter of Game 3 on Thursday resulted in a flagrant 2 foul and an ejection. It's been no secret there's some bad blood between the Wizards and the Celtics, and it became even more apparent on Thursday night when Washington's Kelly Oubre was ejected in the second quarter of Game 3 after shoving Boston's Kelly Olynyk to the ground.

