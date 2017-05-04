Wizards forward Oubre ejected for bowling over Olynyk
Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been ejected from Game 3 against the Boston Celtics for charging at Kelly Olynyk and knocking him over. Olynyk had been called for an illegal screen and was talking to referee Monty McCutchen when Oubre got up, sprinted toward him and knocked over the Celtics big man.
