Wizards, Celtics would be foolish to extend Wall, Thomas to super max deals
NBA: Why the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics should stay away from committing big money to John Wall and Isaiah Thomas, respectively When word broke that John Wall was not committing to a four- year, $170 million extension , D.C. fans were horrified, and scared. But they should've been elated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC