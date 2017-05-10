Why a Cavs-Warriors NBA Finals III is good for the league
The answer is June 1. That's how much longer we have to wait before finally getting the inevitable NBA Finals match-up between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sure, San Antonio, Houston, Boston and Washington all like their chances to crash the party, but the other four teams still alive in the NBA Playoffs are considerable underdogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
