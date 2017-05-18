Washington Wizards' John Wall selecte...

Washington Wizards' John Wall selected to All-NBA Third Team

Washington Wizards' All-Star point guard John Wall was selected to the All-NBA Third Team, the NBA announced on Thursday. After his best personal season in the NBA, John Wall is beginning to get some of the recognition he's been seeking for a long time.

