Washington Wizards: How the Team Contained Isaiah Thomas in Game 3
Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks went back to the defensive drawing board before Game 2, hoping to keep All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas in check. The renewed approach helped, as Thomas scored only 13 points in Game 3. Isaiah Thomas scored 53 points Tuesday in Game 2, in one of the most explosive offensive performances in NBA playoff history.
