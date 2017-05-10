Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks...

Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks: 'We all know who the...

The Eastern Conference semifinals between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics have been predictably intense, as two teams that very clearly don't like each other battle for a chance to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. At times, the series has veered into dirty territory, and both teams believe the other is to blame.

