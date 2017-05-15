The Wizards' best days may be in fron...

The Wizards' best days may be in front of them, if they can keep their core intact

It was a tough ending to what was overall a positive year for the Wizards, one that might be the start of something really great in the Eastern Conference if they can keep things together and make little improvements in key areas. It's important to remember that the Wizards missed the playoffs entirely last season, and entered with questions about where this franchise was headed.

