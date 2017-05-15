The Wizards are going in the right di...

The Wizards are going in the right direction? We've heard that before

Read more: Washington Times

After 14 seasons as the Washington Wizards team president, an Ernie Grunfeld team finally reached the seventh game of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Wizards got farther this season than any time since 1979 one game more than two years ago, when they were bounced by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round in game six.

