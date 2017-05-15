The Wizards are going in the right direction? We've heard that before
After 14 seasons as the Washington Wizards team president, an Ernie Grunfeld team finally reached the seventh game of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Wizards got farther this season than any time since 1979 one game more than two years ago, when they were bounced by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round in game six.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC