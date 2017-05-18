Teenage Lowell lifesavers court spotl...

Teenage Lowell lifesavers court spotlight as Celtics' Heroes Among Us

17 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

From left, Celtics star Isaiah Thomas poses with Jesse Carrier and Justin Petterson, both 16 and of Lowell, along with Washington Wizards Marcin Gortat and Tomas Satoransky at Monday s game. They were honored as part of the Heroes Among Us program for their quick thinking in helping prevent a suicidal man from jumping off Lowell s Bridge Street bridge last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Chicago, IL

