Teenage Lowell lifesavers court spotlight as Celtics' Heroes Among Us
From left, Celtics star Isaiah Thomas poses with Jesse Carrier and Justin Petterson, both 16 and of Lowell, along with Washington Wizards Marcin Gortat and Tomas Satoransky at Monday s game. They were honored as part of the Heroes Among Us program for their quick thinking in helping prevent a suicidal man from jumping off Lowell s Bridge Street bridge last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC