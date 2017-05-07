Ted Leonsis, fans show support for suspended Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr.
Kelly Oubre Jr. was suspended for Game 4 of the Wizards' second-round series against the Celtics, but the reserve forward's presence was felt at Verizon Center on Sunday. Wizards owner Ted Leonsis and his son, Zach, both sat courtside wearing Oubre's No.
