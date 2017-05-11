Spurs rout James Harden, Rockets 114-75 to win series

The San Antonio Spurs eliminated the sluggish James Harden and Houston Rockets with a 114-75 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night, and they didn't even need Kawhi Leonard to do it. LaMarcus Aldridge had a season-high 34 points and added 12 rebounds in his second big game of the of the Western Conference semifinal series to pick up the scoring slack with Leonard out after rolling his ankle in San Antonio's overtime victory in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.