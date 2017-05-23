Should the Wizards Go After Chris Bosh?

There has been a lot of talk in the media about Bosh parting ways with the Heat, and with Bosh's interest in playing again. Now that he is a free agent, should the Wizards make a move to try and bring him in? Obviously, his health is the biggest issue keeping him on the court, but the dude is a 6'11 PF who can shoot threes and bang in the paint.

