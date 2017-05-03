Rockets' Nene fined for escalating fight with Spurs' Dedmon
Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario, left, is fouled by San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio. less Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario, left, is fouled by San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San ... more Nene was ejected for grabbing Dedmon's shoulder and pushing him away after Dedmon and Rockets guard James Harden got in each other's face.
