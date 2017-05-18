Richard Jefferson hits back at Bradley Beal for saying Cavs didn't want to play Wizards
Earlier this week, Bradley Beal, whose Washington Wizards dropped their Round 2 playoff series against the Boston Celtics in seven games, did some chirping at Jefferson's Cleveland Cavaliers, who are now playing the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. "Cleveland didn't want to see us," Beal said to CSN Mid-Atlantic's Chris Miller .
Start the conversation, or Read more at YardBarker.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC