Retiring Pierce takes a swat at Nets

14 hrs ago

Four years and two weeks ago, Paul Pierce delivered what this paper dubbed "The Swat Heard 'Round the World," a blocked shot in Toronto that nailed down the Brooklyn Nets' first, and thus far only, playoff series win since their much-ballyhooed arrival in our fair borough. On Tuesday night, the soon-to-be-officially-retired 39-year-old forward took a not-so-veiled slap at the franchise that gave up a huge chunk of its future to acquire him and fellow Boston Celtics great Kevin Garnett back in June of 2013.

