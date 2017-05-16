Reports: Iguodala (knee) questionable for Game 22017-05-16T12:41:17
No. 1 Reports: Iguodala questionable for Game 2 -- The San Antonio Spurs will be without their star small forward, Kawhi Leonard , for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals tonight . One of the players tasked with guarding Leonard and the Spurs' other wing players, Golden State's Andre Iguodala, is questionable with an injury of his own.
