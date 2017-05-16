Reports: Iguodala (knee) questionable for Game 22017-05-16T12:41:17

No. 1 Reports: Iguodala questionable for Game 2 -- The San Antonio Spurs will be without their star small forward, Kawhi Leonard , for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals tonight . One of the players tasked with guarding Leonard and the Spurs' other wing players, Golden State's Andre Iguodala, is questionable with an injury of his own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBA.com.