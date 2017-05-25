Player Review: Al Jefferson wasn't a fit, nor was he fit

Per 36 minutes , Al Jefferson averaged more points and rebounds in his bench role for the Indiana Pacers than he did over either of his final two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets . Yet, because his paint-centric game was equally as ill-suited to satisfy his team's desire to play with pace as the roster's lack of shooting was to meet his need for space, the Blue & Gold were 7.4 points per 100 possessions better with him off the floor than on .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indy Cornrows.